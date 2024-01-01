Aerospace / Defense & Government Services 2024 M&A Survey

The KippsDeSanto & Co. annual M&A survey brings together the experiences and sentiments of executives and thought leaders in the Aerospace/Defense and Government Services sectors. In this study, we asked dealmakers from relevant sectors to share their predictions about M&A deal activity and valuations over the next year.

In this seventh edition of our survey, we found dealmakers are going into 2024 with a cautious optimism and are finding ways to continue Driving Opportunity in a Mature Market.

Watch the recording of our annual webinar that reviews the key results, trends, and market highlights we learned from our survey and please stay tuned for an in-depth report that will be published soon.